President of the National Society of Persons with disability, Patricia Cumberbatch, is among four Vincentians who were named on the Queen’s New Years Honors List, were presented with their Awards at an Investiture Ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Residence culminated activities for the Official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The awards were presented to Retired Surgeon Dr. Cecil Cyrus for his contribution in Medical and Health Services; Derry Williams for his work in Banking and Finance; Corsel Robertson for her contribution to Civil Aviation and Patricia Cumberbatch received a Point of Light Award for her support for Persons with Disability.







