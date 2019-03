This year’s Secondary Schools Basketball Championship will open on 25th March at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Six schools will contest the Female Division in two zones. Zone A consist of Petit Bordel Secondary School, Sandy Bay Secondary School and St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, while Zone B is made up of Bishop’s College Kingstown, the Girls High School and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary.

Ten schools will play in two Zones of the Male Division. In Zone A are Bishop’s College Kingstown, Bequia Community High School, George Stephens Secondary School, St Clair Dacon Secondary School and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School. Zone B will comprise Petit Bordel Secondary School, Sandy Bay Secondary, the St Vincent Grammar School, Thomas Saunders Secondary School and the Union Island Secondary School.

The Championships will include preliminary rounds with the winners advancing to semi-finals and finals.







