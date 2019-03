The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has named a 4-man team for the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship and the Pan American Qualifying Tournament in Guyana, from 24th to 31st March.

The team will be led by Kavir Gaymes and includes Kamal Hunte (Vice-Captain), Damion Dublin and Romano Spencer. Khalique Bailey will manage the team, with Joseph Carrington being the coach.

The players have been in training for the past few months. Gaymes has been training in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Barbados, Hunte in Trinidad and Tobago, while Dublin and Romano have been training locally under the supervision of coach, Carrington, a level 2 Table Tennis coach. The team is scheduled to fly to Guyana tomorrow.







