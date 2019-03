The University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent Site will host its first ever Broadway Production next week at the SVG Community College.

“Our UWI, Our Music”, that’s the theme under which the University of the West Indies Open Campus SVG will host the Broadway production on March 30th.

The production was conceptualized last year by Head of the Open Campus, Deborah Dalyrmple to coincide with the 70th anniversary activities for the University.

Clerical Assistant at the Open Campus, Sylvanus Horne said the UWI will partner with the Department of Culture to host the event, which is also being held to raise funds for scholarships for students.







