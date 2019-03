MR ELVIS GARFIELD CHARLES better known as BUSHY and BAN-TAN of Upper Questelles died on Monday March 18that the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 31stat the Questelles Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. The Van SonSon and family with Registration Number HX80 will transport persons from Layou, Buccament and Rillan Hill at 1:30 pm.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related