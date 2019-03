MR FRANCIS HOPE DAVIS of Toronto, Canada formerly of Welcome died on Saturday March 16th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Friday March 29th at the Glendale Funeral Home, USA from 5:00 to 9:00pm. The Service takes place on Saturday March 30th at the B.M.E Church, USA from 11:00 am.







