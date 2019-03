Yesterday, in the FLOW/KOSCAB Arnos Vale Basketball Championship, MAV-RIX edged past the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 49-38 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) beat Calliaqua United 101-58 in the other match yesterday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related