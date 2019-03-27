HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Seven goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field as Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C defeated Calliaqua United 4-3, in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Keno Matthews, Rayon Bute, Kenvorn Cuffy and Romando Wright scored a goal each for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C, while the goals for Calliaqua United were scored by Glenford Ashton, Kemron Cuffy and Lindon Simon.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Linkers F.C will meet Union Combined at the same venue.







