NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

SVG General Services Maple and National Properties Netterswon yesterday afternoon’s matches in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

SVG General Services Maple won by default from Maple (4) in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and National Properties Netters defeated Grant Thornton Future Stars in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

There will no matches today, tomorrow and Friday because of the Primary Schools Athletics Championships, the Secondary Schools Athletics Championships and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Athletics Championships.

The National Netball Championships will resume on Saturday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







