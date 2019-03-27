NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship, National Properties/Third World Richmond Hill Masters beat Guardian General Barrouallie Masters 3-1 on Monday at Victoria Park.

Conroy Trimmingham, Cornelius Cyrus, and Deptor Culzac netted a goal each for National Properties/Third World Richmond Hill Masters, while Mikey Francis converted the goal for Guardian General Barrouallie Masters.

Royal Roots Masters and Greggs Masters played to a goalless draw. The other scheduled match between SESCO Masters and Largo Height Masters was postponed due to bad weather. The Championship will continue on Saturday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related