Forty Events are being contested today in the National Lotteries Authority Primary Schools Athletics Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. The Kingstown Preparatory School are the defending champions.

Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the Secondary Schools Championships, and on Friday the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will hold their Championships.

The Championships will showpiece the talents of the athletes in the country’s schools.







