MID-NITE Older Boys secured a 4-1 victory over Sentry Insurance F.C Champions yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field in a Group “A” match of the Corea’s Distribution/ COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization Nine-A-SideFootball Championship.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Hackers will square-off with ASCO in Group “B” match-up also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







