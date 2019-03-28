Today will be a day of celebrations at the Stephanie Browne Primary School in Union Island after their victory in yesterday’s Primary Schools Athletics Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The celebrations began yesterday afternoon after the athletes from the Southern Grenadines totaled 253 points in the 40-event National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships to dethrone defending Champions, Kingstown Preparatory School who finished second with 206 points. C. W. Prescod Primary School were third with 170 points and were followed by Questelles Government School (169 points) and Dubois/Buccament Primary School (167). Forty Primary Schools took part in the Championships.







