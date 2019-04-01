ARNOS VALE BASKETBALL RESULTS

The FLOW/KOSCAB Arnos Vale Basketball Championship took place last night, when Bequia United defeated Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) 60-53 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In another match last night, Bequia Rockets had the better of MAV-RIX 74-63.

This afternoon at 5:30, Bequia Rockets will square-off with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United, and at 6:30 in the evening, MAV-RIX will clash with Union Island TANTY-MA. Both matches will also be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







