HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League, Top Strikers F.C beat Young Boys F.C 5-nil yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

Antonio Rodney netted two of the goals, and there was a goal each by Josh Hunte, Jaden Jacobs and Kevin Fernandez.

This afternoon at 4:30, Cane End will meet Overland F.C. Tomorrow at 2:30, Linkers F.C. will play against 1998 Hillside Rollers, and at 4:30, Beat and Laugh will oppose Hairoun Grove Street Ballers.Matches will also be played at the Biabou Playing Field.







