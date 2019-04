BESCO Pastures, North Leeward Predators and Hope International occupy the top three places in the latest Points Standings in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships.

BESCO Pastures are on 43 points from 18 points from 18 matches with 12 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat. They are followed by North Leeward Predators on 36 points having played 16 matches win 11, drew 3 and lost 2, with Hope International on 30 points after 17 matches with 9 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related