The National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship will continue today at Victoria Park with another three matches.

This afternoon, at 5:00, Guardian General Barrouallie Masters will face Vintage Gold Masters, then in the evening, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters will square-off with COMPUTEC VINCY Masters at 6:00, and Bequia Masters will come up against Layou Masters at 7:00.







