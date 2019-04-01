SVG TEAM QUALIFIED FOR NATIONS LEAGUE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines qualified for League “B” of the CONCACAF Nations League Football Tournament after their 2-1 victory over Bonaire at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on 21st March.

They will now contest promotion to League “B” in a home and away competition from September. The other teams in the group are Dominica, Nicaragua and Suriname.

The draw for the Nations League took place in Las Vegas, United States on Wednesday.

Among football officials witnessing the draw were President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Marvin Fraser, and Executive Members, John Hinds and Dwight Baptiste.







