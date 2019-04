In the National Junior Easter Tennis Championships, 27 players between 10 and 18 years are competing at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

The Championships opened last Saturday. Boys and Girls are competing in the Under-10, Under-12, Under-14 and the Mixed 18-year categories.

Another round of matches were played yesterday, the second day of the Championships will continue today.







