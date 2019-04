MR LEONARD OSCAR DAGO-BERT JACK of Hackney, England formerly of Yambou died on Saturday March 9th. The funeral takes place on Friday April 12th at the Trinity AME Zion Church at 8 Gospatrick Road, N17 7EE, London England. Burial will be at the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium, Aldersbrook, Road, Manor Park London, E 12, 5DQ.







