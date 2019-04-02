NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday, in the FLOW National Netball Championships, Sion Hill Juniors and Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars won matches at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Sion Hill Juniors overwhelmed Bishop’s College Kingstown Rangers 41-4 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars defeated Grant Thornton Future Stars 64-40 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, X-Ceed Sports Club will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Island Blends Maple will play against French Verandah X-Ceed Sports Club in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division. Today’s matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related