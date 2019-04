The medals and trophies for the outstanding athletes in last Friday’s QuickCash/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Athletics Championships will be presented at a Ceremony at the College’s Campus in Villa this Thursday morning at 11:00.

The recipients will be Kilron Harry, Javiel Saxon and Truloni Mc Kenzie in the Men’s Division, with Odeisha John, Tamara Woodley and Keifer Bailey in the Women’s Division.







