There were victories for Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Bermuda yesterday in the Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Championship in Antigua and Barbuda.

Trinidad and Tobago defeated St Lucia 28-14, Dominica beat Grenada 28-18 and Bermuda won from Antigua and Barbuda 25-13.

This afternoon, Dominica will meet St Lucia, Barbados will oppose Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda will play against Trinidad and Tobago.

The latest points standings show Barbados leading the Championship with 20 points from 4 matches, all of which they have won. They are followed in order by St Lucia on 16 points from 4 matches with 3 wins and 1 defeat, Trinidad and Tobago also on 16 points from 4 matches with 3 victories and 1 defeat, Dominica on 11 points from 4 matches with 2 wins and 2 losses, Bermuda on 11 points also from 5 matches, two of which they won and lost 3, Grenada on 8 points from 4 matches with 1 win and 3 defeats, while Antigua and Barbuda, yet to score a point from their 5 matches.







