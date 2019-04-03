NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were victories for Keegan’s Bequia XI, Victors (2), Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars, J. G Tigress and United Survivors in last weekend’s National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships.

In the 1st Division, Keegan’s Bequia XI defeated St Vincent Distillers Glamorgan by 6 wickets at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: St Vincent Distillers Glamorgan 89 off 28.4 overs (Augusta Mofford 36, Chelson Stowe 4-12), Keegan’s Bequia XI 90-4 off 8.2 overs (Olanzo Bellingy 35).

Victors (2) beat Combined Youth by 7 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: Combined Youth 29-9 off 13.1 overs (Deswayne Williams 4-10, Luke Wilson 3-7), Victors (2) 32-3 off 3.4 overs).

Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars won from North Windward Youth by 232 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field in a match reduced to 45 overs because of rain.

The scores: Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars 346-7 off 45 overs (Shamon Hooper 211), North Windward Youth 114 off 26 overs (Desron Lavia 40, Maxwald Edwards 3-13, Shamon Hooper 3-14).

In the Women’s Twenty/20, J. G Tigress beat Attacker Girls by 10 wickets at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Attacker Girls 66-6 off 20 overs, J. Tigress 68 for no wicket (Jephrena Joseph 35 not out).

United Survivors won by default from Radcliffe Girls at the Stubbs Playing Field.







