Yesterday afternoon, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships, X-Ceed defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems 26-17 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Yesterday afternoon’s second match was won by French Veranhah X-Ceed who beat Island Blends Maple 51-21, in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division. The Championships will continue tomorrow.







