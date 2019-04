Eight players will contest the Guinness National Pool Finals on Saturday evening at the Spot Light Stadium in Georgetown at 7:00.

Roy Bullock, Glenrick Edward, Tex Franklyn, Edgar Bobb, Alston Barker, Sigmund Allen, John-yi-ah Gumbs and Jerome Cupid will compete for the 2019 Guinness Pool Title and a prize of EC$6,000.00.

The finalists emerged from a preliminary competition held at several venues throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.







