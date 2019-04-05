BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Another five matches are scheduled for this weekend, in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Spring Village will take on the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, then at 3:00, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors will clash with Buccament Bay Warriors.

On Sunday morning, at 9:30, Hill View will meet Smashers. Later, in the afternoon, Black Sand Resort will lock horns with Questelles Police Youth Club at 12:30, while Spring Village will play against Dr. Thomas Injectors at 3:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related