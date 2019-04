MRS UNA HENRY better known as NURSE HENRY formerly of Lowmans Windward, Guyana and Brooklyn, New York died on Sunday March 17th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 6th at the Anglican Church, Guyana. Burial will take place at Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice, Guyana.







