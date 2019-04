JDS Success Radio Netters and Metrocint General Insurance Maple gained victories yesterday afternoon, in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

JDS Success Radio Netters overwhelmed Irie Travel Vets 33-5 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and Metrocint General Insurance Maple had a 55-39 victory over defending champions, Mitres in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division. The Championships will continue on Monday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related