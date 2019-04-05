NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the Premier Division of the National Football Championships, Je Belle gained a 2-nil win over Camdonia Chelsea yesterday afternoon at Victoria Park, and relegation threatened Pride and Joy held Sion Hill to a 1-1 draw.

This afternoon at 3:30, North Leeward Predators will meet Je Belle at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes in Chateaubelair. Largo Height will play against SV United at the Campden Park Playing Field also at 3:30, and at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, Bequia United will oppose System three.







