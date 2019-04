Yesterday afternoon, in the Premier Division of the National Football Club Championships, Je Belle gained a 2-nil win over Camdonia Chelsea at Victoria Park, and relegation threatened Pride and Joy held Sion Hill to a 1-1 draw.

Tomorrow afternoon, Largo Height will play against SV United at the Campden Park Playing Field at 3:00, and at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, Bequia United will oppose System Three at 1:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related