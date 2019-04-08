ARNOS VALE BASKETBALL RESULTS

Bequia United edged Bequia Rockets 57-55 last evening in the FLOW/KOSCAB Arnos Vale Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In earlier matches, MAV-RIX defeated Union Island Majesty 51-46, while Union Island TANTY-MA defeated BlueChip Academy 36-32, and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) whippedUnion Island Majesty 79-60.

On Saturday, Union Island Majesty beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 73-55, Union Island Majesty won their second match of the day disposing Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) 75-52, Union Island TANTY-MA ousted MAV-RIX 66-62, and Union Island TANTY-MA beat Union Island Majesty 102-71 in an all-Union Island showdown.

The Championship will have a break and will resume on Friday.







