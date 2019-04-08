GOSPEL FESTIVAL BEGINS

An appeal has been made here for a greater level of support and public participation in the Annual Digicel Gospel Festival.

The appeal came from Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie, as he delivered remarks at the official opening of the 2019 edition of the Gospel Festival at the Victoria Park last night.

As he declared the Festival officially open, Minister Mckie noted that the Gospel Festival Committee needs the support of the entire nation, to ensure the success of the Festival.

Remarks also came from the Chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee, Pastor Manson Shortte, and Fanta Williams-Country Manager of Digicel.

The 2019 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival is being held under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.







