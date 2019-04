Edgar “BENGI” Bobb of the Drop-Off Night Club is the new champion of the Guinness National Pool Championship after he clinched the Title on Saturday evening at the Spot Light Stadium in Georgetown.

Bobb beat Jerome Cupid in the Finals to win the Guinness Pool Challenge Trophy and the winning purse of EC$6,000.00.

The other finalists were Roy Bullock, Glenrick Edward, Tex Franklyn, Alston Barker, Sigmund Allen, and JOHN-YI-AH Gumbs. Byron John was last year’s winner.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related