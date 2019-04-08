HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Fourteen goals were scored in yesterday afternoon’s two matches at the Biabou Playing Field, in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League.

In the first match, Overland F.C outplayed Young Boys United winning 6-1. The goals for Overland F.C were scored by Courtney Mc Dowall, Terris Joseph, Trazine Da Souza, Brandon Johnson, Ralick Franklyn, and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Young Boys United. Swatz Charles netted the single goal for Young Boys United.

In the other match, Greggs F.C defeated Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C 4-3. Romario Dennie and Zidan Sam netted two goals each for Greggs F.C, while Sonalie Richards and Romando Wright netted for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C who also benefitted from an own goal scored by Greggs F.C.

On Saturday, Arabesque Cane End won by default from Calliaqua United. At the same venue this afternoon, Union Combined will play against KE-BEZ Pride and Joy at 4:30.







