NATIONAL UNDER-13 CLUB FOOTBALL RESULTS

Bequia United and Camdonia Chelsea qualified for the Final of the National Under-13 Football Championship after winning last Saturday’s semi-finals at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Gage Leslie netted the only goal in Bequia United’s 1-nil victory over Layou, then a goal each by Imani Miller, Esric Cruickshank and Juemar Luke earned Camdonia Chelsea a 3-2 win over System Three. Zebian Cunningham and Barrack Barbour scored for System Three.

The Final will be played on Friday afternoon at 5:00, at Victoria Park here in Kingstown.







