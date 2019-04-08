TOURISM JOBS

Vincentians can look forward to employment opportunities in the upcoming months, with the coming on stream of a number of tourism development projects.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, during a signing ceremony held here last week.

During the ceremony, a 50-Million US dollar Loan Agreement was signed by the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The funds will be used for construction of the 250-Room Hotel at Mt. Wynne/Peters Hope on the leeward side of the Island.

During his remarks, Minister Gonsalves said hundreds of Vincentians would gain employment from this and other projects.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves. The Hotel at Mt. Wynne/Peters Hope is expected to be constructed over the next two years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related