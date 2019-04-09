Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) are top of the Table of the FLOW/KOSCAB/Coreas Distribution Arnos Vale Basketball Championship in the latest Points Standings issued yesterday.

They are on 9 points from their 10 matches having won 9 and lost 1. In second position on 9 points also are Bequia United from 9 matches, all of which they have won. Union Island Tanty Ma are third on 6 points from 8 games with 6 wins and 2 defeats.

The other teams in the Championship are Blue Chip Academy (5 points), Mavrix (5 points), Bequia Rockets (4 points), Calliaqua United (4 points), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United (3 points), Union Island Majesty (3 points), Arnos Vale Heart Seekers (2) (2 points) and Northern Boyz (no point).







