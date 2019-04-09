EASTER POISONING

As the Easter Season approaches, the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is appealing to the public to avoid the use of hazardous substances to capture River Lobster, Crayfish, Shrimp, Fish and other aquatic wildlife.

The Forestry Department says hazardous substances can be:

Any electrical device designed to frighten any protected or partially protected wildlife; Any article of any nature which is likely to cause injury to any protected or partially protected wildlife; Any noxious substance for the purpose of killing and or injuring any protected or partially protected wildlife;

The Department has made it clear that river poisoning is ILLEGAL; and it can disrupt the natural process of the rivers, streams and springs and may endanger the lives of the people in entire communities downstream as well as other persons who may eat the fishes.

It warned that persons guilty of such an offence are liable to a fine of two thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.

This is in accordance with Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act No. 16 of 1987.







