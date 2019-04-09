Premier Division leaders, BESCO Pastures defeated System Three 4-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field last weekend, in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships.

Chavel Cunningham scored two of the goals, while Hosni Chandler and Jermine Cruickshank converted a goal each.

At the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Hope International beat Pride and Joy 6-3. For Hope International, Juma Gilkes scored three goals, Nicoli Williams netted two and Valdo Anderson the other, while Orlando Triminigham, Alistair Williams and Delroy Craigg scored a goal each for Pride and Joy.

Also on the weekend, Largo Height and SV United played to a 3-3 draw at the Campden Park Playing Field, and at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes in Chateaubelair, North Leeward Predators and Je Belle played to a 1-1 draw.







