FCC Maple defeated Bethel High School 18-5 yesterday afternoon in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars beat Island Blends Maple 49-34 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

At 5:00 this afternoon, SVG General Services Maple will meet Irie Travel Vets in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 in the evening Twilight Trading X-Ceed will play against Dutch Lady Clinchers in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.







