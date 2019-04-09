RAINFOREST SEAFOODS AGREEMENT

An Agreement for the establishment of a Fish Packaging Facility here, will be signed today by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Rainforest Seafoods.

Rainforest Seafoods, which is a Jamaican Company, is the Caribbean’s largest processor and supplier of premium quality Seafood.

The signing ceremony will be held at the VIP Lounge of the Argyle International Airport at 8:15 tomorrow morning.

Rainforest Seafoods has operations in Jamaica, St Lucia, Belize, and Barbados.







