TRAFFIC ISSUES

Several OmniBus Drivers were issued with tickets by the Police Traffic Department for failing to comply with regulations of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

According to Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police Kenneth John, the Traffic Department cracked down on the reckless and dangerous driving and loud music during the Inter Primary, Secondary and College School Games, which were held on Wednesday March 27 to Friday March 29, 2019 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Superintendent John said the Traffic Department strategically deployed Traffic Officers during the three days of competition in order to regulate the traffic, ensure safety and make sure that the traffic laws were being upheld.

He stated that a total of ninety four (94) reports were made, which resulted in sixty (60) traffic tickets being issued to several drivers for playing loud and amplified music in their motor vehicles without the approval of the Commissioner of Police, contrary to regulation 31 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Regulation 483 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of SVG.

He stated that some drivers were issued as much as seven (7) tickets each for failing to comply with the aforementioned regulations.

He further stated that twelve (12) omnibus drivers including two (2) conductors were charged for carrying excess passengers. He said that as much as twenty eight (28) passengers were being transported in an omnibus that was licensed to carry eighteen (18) passengers.







