A packed programme of events awaits Vincentians and visitors for the 2019 edition of the Bequia Easter Regatta, which will be held from April 18th to 22nd.

The 2019 programme was unveiled last week, at a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister Cecil Mckie said this year’s programme is a collaborative effort of several entities. And, he noted that the Regatta continues to grow each year.

Minister Mckie pledged the continued support of the Government in the ongoing development of the Bequia Regatta.







