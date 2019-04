Yesterday afternoon, in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League, a goal each by Shamar Wilkes and Jaden Jacobs gave Top Strikers a 2-1 victory over Mozambique F.C at the Biabou Playing Field. SA-VI-O-LA Blake netted the goal for Mozambique F.C.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Lowmans F.C will play against National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers also at the Biabou Playing Field.







