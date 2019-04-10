NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESUMED

SESCO Masters outplayed the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters beating them 6-nil yesterday, in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park. Two goals each by Tyrone Prince, Bertram Pitt and Alfred Jackman secured the victory for SESCO Masters.

Sion Hill Masters defeated Royal Roots Masters 4-nil. The goals were scored by Carlos De Shong, Wayne Matthews, Diego Sutherland and Randy Pierre.

Furthermore, Largo Height Masters and Layou Masters played to a 1-1 draw. Emery Bailey scored for Largo Height Masters, and Shandel Samuel converted for Layou Masters.

However, A Randolph Williams goal secured a 1-nil victory for Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters over COMPUTEC VINCY Masters. The Tournament will continue tomorrow also at Victoria Park.







