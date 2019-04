National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers beat Lowmans F.C 5-nil yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Two of the goals were scored by Omar Cupid (2), with one each by Joshua Lucas, Chad Durham, and Zeddy Millington.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Grove Street Ballers will meet World X1 at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related