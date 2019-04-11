SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET

Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia are the new Champions of the Massey Insurance Under-19 Cricket Championship.

They emerged winners of the Championship in the Final at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday, after coach of their opponents, the Georgetown Secondary School ordered his team off the field because he objected to the use of the 30-yard circle which is part of the One Day Cricket format.

Georgetown Secondary School batted first yesterday and made 139 off 29.2 overs in the 40-over match. Captain Camarlo Cain top-scored with 38 and Rod Collins took 4-38 for Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia who were 77-3 off 16.3 overs when they were ordered off the field by their coach.







