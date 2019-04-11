SVG LIBRARY WEEK

The National Public Library Archives and Documentation Services will be hosting a number of activities next week to observe International Library Week in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

It is being celebrated this year from April 7th to 13th, under the theme “Libraries = Strong Communities”, but will be observed locally from April 15th to 18th.

Librarian Jeon Julien, said the activities will kick off with a Library Appreciation Day on Monday.

Miss Julien said the activities will also seek to encourage reading among young people.







