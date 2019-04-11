TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

It took penalty kicks at the Dauphine Playing Field yesterday afternoon to decide the second semi-final of the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization Nine-A-SideFootball Championship as defending Champions, Catalans defeated Daren Bridge Bar Roma F.C 7-6 to reach Sunday’s Final in which their opponents will be Cole Trucking Dream F.C Champions. At the end of regulation time yesterday the scores were level at a goal each.

Sunday’s Final is scheduled for 3:00 in the afternoon, also at the Dauphine Playing where the 3rd place Play-Off between 1998 Hillside Rollers and Daren Bridge Bar Roma F.C will be played before the Final.

The Presentation and Awards Ceremony will then take place thereafter.







